French Open | Kristina Mladenovic vs Laura Siegemund double bounce, meltdown loss

Kristina Mladenovic blamed her French Open meltdown on her US Open lockdown — and she wasn’t too pleased about a no-call on a double bounce that helped her opponent avoid ceding the first set Wednesday, either.

France’s Mladenovic lost 7-5 6-3 in the first round at Roland Garros to Laura Siegemund, blowing a 5-1 lead in the opening set after holding a set point that she thought she converted with a drop shot.

Mladenovic was furious that chair umpire Eva Asderaki didn’t spot the extra bounce that came during a 10-stroke exchange. Siegemund ran for Mladenovic’s short ball and got it back over the net — although a TV replay showed the ball had bounced twice.

“I think the chair umpire was the only person not to have seen it,” said Mladenovic, who was thrown off when the point continued and wound up touching the net, automatically giving the point to Siegemund.

“Mistakes are human, but I don’t see how the umpire can miss that. She didn’t see a double bounce,” Mladenovic said. “Unfortunately, she will continue at Roland Garros, and I won’t continue at Roland Garros.”

Kristina Mladenovic shows her frustration during her French Open loss to Laura Siegemund. (Getty)

Mladenovic would have been pleasantly surprised if Siegemund acknowledged the double bounce herself.

“If she would have done it, she would have all my respect and be super fair play,” Mladenovic said. “But she’s not the one responsible. I think the chair umpire is the one that should be really focused on that call.”

Yet tennis legend Martina Navratilova claimed that Siegemund would have known that she didn’t reach the ball in time.

“That was awful,” Navratilova tweeted. “The umpire, who is usually great, missed that one.

“In the old days we would have called it ourselves but these days it’s different. For sure Siegemund knew she didn’t get it on the first bounce et voilà – it totally turned the match as Mladenovic knew it … shame.”

Laura Siegemund hits a forehand during her controversial French Open victory over Kristina Mladenovic. (Getty)

In her most recent tournament, at Flushing Meadows this month, Mladenovic threw away a 6-1 5-1 lead in her second-round singles match. Then she got kicked out of doubles at the US Open — where she and Timea Babos were seeded No.1 — because she came in contact during a practice session and card game with a countryman, Benoit Paire, who tested positive for the coronavirus in New York.

Public health officials said Mladenovic was at risk and was placed in quarantine after her singles exit but just before her doubles match.

“Definitely not the preparation I wanted to have coming up to Roland Garros. I couldn’t prepare the way I wanted, so it obviously affected my whole preparation,” Mladenovic said. “I wanted to play Rome, to play Strasbourg, but I couldn’t be ready for it.”

Not having access to a gym was bad enough, but stuck inside four walls was on another level.

“It’s brutal for the body when you (have) eight days (of) lockdown in a hotel room,” Mladenovic said Wednesday. “Even the first week, where I competed in my singles, I was basically isolated and couldn’t train.”

All in all, she said, “Not a great experience.”