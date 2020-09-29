French consumer confidence holds steady in September as coronavirus resurges By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks at an open-air market, in Paris

PARIS () – French consumer confidence held steady in September as improved sentiment among households about their long-term finances offset unemployment concerns, a survey from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

INSEE’s consumer confidence index held at 95, after a single point upwards revision for the month of August, beating the average forecast of 94 in a poll.

Household confidence about personal finances edged higher, rising above the long-term average for the first time since February, when the coronavirus epidemic first began sweeping across France.

There was also a slight increase in those prepared to make big purchases. However, the number of people who said it was a good time to save jumped higher for a fifth straight month.

Household concerns about unemployment inched higher. France has avoided a major spike in permanent unemployment as companies put workers on state-subsidised furloughs en masse.

The government wants to convince consumers to spend a 10 billion euro mountain of additional savings built up during the coronavirus crisis to help fuel a recovery after France’s worst post-war recession in the first half of the year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR