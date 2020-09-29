Former Ukraine president Poroshenko contracts coronavirus By

© . Ukraine’s former President Poroshenko enters a court building in Kyiv
KYIV () – Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has contracted the novel coronavirus, he said in a statement on Facebook (NASDAQ:) on Tuesday.
“Therefore, from today I am being treated at home. I hope for a speedy recovery and urge all Ukrainians to take care of themselves,” he said.
Poroshenko, 55, became president after the 2014 Maidan protests and was in power until 2019. Former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko also contracted the virus this year and recovered.
