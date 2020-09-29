Flynn’s lawyer says she talked to Trump about case, raising ethical concerns By

WASHINGTON () – The attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn told a federal judge on Tuesday that she had raised the case with the president but asked him not to issue a pardon.
“I spoke one time to the president about this case to inform him of the general status” of the litigation,” Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, told a court hearing regarding Flynn’s criminal case. “I never discussed this case with the president until recently, when I asked him not to issue a pardon.”
