Floyd Mayweather’s 19 Yr Old Daughter CONFIRMS She’s Pregnant! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Billionaire boxer Floyd Mayweather’s 919 year old daughter has confirmed thats he’s pregnant, by rapper NBA Youngboy, has learned. She’s now 20 year old NBA Youngboy’s 4th babys mama. The rapper has 5 kids from 3 other women.

There had been online speculation for weeks that Yaya Mayeather allowed herself to get pregnant by the rapper. Yesterday, Yaya removed all doubt, and showed off her pregnant belly, during a TikTok video.

