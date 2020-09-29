First-Time Voter Tyler, the Creator Pleads With Young Fans to Take Part in November Election

Instagram

Joining the ‘Earfquake’ rapper in the list of celebrities who will cast their vote for the first time is Snoop Dogg, who initially thought he couldn’t vote because of his criminal record.

Tyler, the Creator will cast his vote for the first time ever in November’s U.S. election.

President Donald Trump is facing tough competition from Democratic nominee Joe Biden as he bids to hold onto his position as POTUS, with the 29-year-old rapper explaining he’s decided to add his vote to the mix because he’s “seen the light.”

“I know I’m the last person y’all should ever take advice from, but I’m reiterating what everyone else is saying,” he said in a video shared to Instagram. “Please, please if you are young and your f**king back don’t hurt, go to them polls and cast the f**king vote.”

“I didn’t give a f**k about none of this s**t just like a lot of y’all. This is actually going to be my first time voting. But I see the light.”

Tyler isn’t the only celebrity to have revealed he’s a first-time voter – Snoop Dogg recently confessed he was “brainwashed” into thinking that “you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record.”

The rapper – who was convicted of drug possession in 1990 and on gun and drugs charges in 2007 – explained, “I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged so now I can vote.”

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.”

Similarly, Mike Tyson thought he couldn’t vote before because of his felony record. “I’m proud to finally vote,” he tweeted earlier this month, before urging others to use their rights, “Go to https://usa.gov/register-to-vote to register.”