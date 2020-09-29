First Look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on ‘The Crown’

WENN

As the Netflix British royal drama series kicks off production for the next installment, some pictures from the filming location have made their way online teasing some of the new characters.

–

Fans of “The Crown” got their first look at Gillian Anderson entering 10 Downing Street as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in pictures released by Netflix on Tuesday (29Sep20).

Season four of the hit streaming drama documenting the reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is due to debut in November, with filming having wrapped in March, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Among the notable scenes captured in new stills is “Sex Education” star Gillian standing alongside Stephen Boxer, who plays Dennis, as Britain’s divisive Prime Minister, the first woman to hold the office, entered Number 10 in 1979.

Corrin as Princess Diana is also shown during her troubled marriage to Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Prince Charles, with pictures of her being hounded by paparazzi, at a gala event with her husband, and meeting her one-time love rival, now Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – who is played by Emerald Fennell.

“It’s time,” a tweet promoting the snaps of Gillian at Number 10 and the paparazzi snaps reads. “Here’s your first look at @GillianA as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of @TheCrownNetflix.”

<br />

Returning for season four are Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies as her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Season four will follow the royals as the 1970s ends and Britain is divided by Thatcher’s policies – with Charles’ romance with Diana providing a welcome distraction for both the public, and the Queen, as she looks to her heir to secure the line of succession to the throne.

The new series will premiere on Netflix on 15 November.