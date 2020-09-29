Federal deficit on track to hit $330 billion with COVID effects lasting years

The Liberals said in July that the deficit would be $343.2 billion, but that didn’t include new possible spending, or measures coming in under budget.

Much of the spending is expected to be temporary as the government tries to put a financial floor under households and businesses feeling economic pressure from the pandemic.

Budget officer Yves Giroux says in his report that the budget deficit will fall to about $73.8 billion next year and continue to fall in ensuing fiscal years.

But in a nod to how dramatically the government’s fiscal position has changed, his report estimates deficits roughly $40 billion larger each year, on average, compared to the outlook the office provided pre-pandemic.