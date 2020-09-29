FanDuel Picks Week 4: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

Our FanDuel cash lineups are now three-for-three on the season. Each week so far, we’ve relied on a strong quarterback with at least one good pass-catcher to carry the day. This week, we’re going into the mid-tier QBs to take Joe Burrow in a super-friendly matchup.
WEEK 4 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker
We also aren’t shying away from two of the chalkiest players on the slate, Alvin Kamara and Justin Jefferson. There’s enough reason to expect big games out of both that it makes more sense to have them in our lineup than out.
WEEK 4 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker
We just watched Ryan Fitzpatrick light up the Jaguars. Burrow is better than Fitzpatrick at throwing and also a faster runner who has better offensive weapons around him. Of the mid-priced QBs on this slate, Burrow is one of the safest for assured production.
Kamara will be one of the most popular players on this slate coming off a monster Sunday night game and now facing a subpar Lions defense. We’re going to go with the crowd on this one, though. Kamara has too many ways to beat this Detroit team, and Drew Brees can’t stop dumping the ball off to his dynamic back.
This doesn’t match up perfectly with the game flow we’d be suggesting by playing Burrow, but Robinson receives the ball well enough that he won’t come off the field if the Jags fall behind. This is more of a play based on how good Robinson has looked through three weeks. If he keeps it up he’ll be priced another $1K higher before too long.
Moore saw a decline in targets Week 3, but he combined for 22 targets across the season’s first two weeks and should see near double-digit targets again when the Panthers fall behind Kyler Murray and the Cardinals and need to play catch-up.
You can make the argument Tyler Boyd is the better cash game play, but while we’re taking a couple of very popular players, we’ll pay down ever so slightly for Green. He’s looked athletic and healthy in the early going, and Burrow has shown a willingness to throw him the football. Facing the Jaguars is the perfect matchup for him to break out this season.
We’ll have to make sure the Vikings do actually play this game, but if they do, Jefferson will be one of the highest-owned players on the slate after his 175 yards in Week 3. In a solid matchup, there’s no reason to fade the cheap Jefferson in cash games, so he’s in our lineup for now.
Andrews and the Ravens were awful on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs, but playing Washington should be good medicine. The Washington pass rush should force Jackson to look over the middle early for his trusty tight end.
Seeing Metcalf burn Stephon Gilmore a few weeks ago was all I needed to want to play him at every chance I get. A matchup with the Dolphins, who are due for some regression and now facing Russell Wilson, will not pose an obstacle for the physical freak that is Metcalf.
The Ravens must appreciate the matchup with Dwayne Haskins on tap after being torched by Patrick Mahomes. While some may go away from Baltimore after the bad day, we expect a huge bounce back against one of the worst offenses in the National Football League.