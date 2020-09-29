Facebook promotes longtime growth executive Alex Schultz to take over as chief marketing officer following Antonio Lucio’s departure last month (Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Sources: EU is set to approve Google’s Fitbit acquisition  —  BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google is set to win EU antitrust approval for its $2.1 billion purchase of fitness tracker maker Fitbit to take on Apple and Samsung in the wearable technology market, people familiar with the matter said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR