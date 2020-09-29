Essendon Bombers seek Bachar Houli signing from Richmond Tigers

Essendon are reportedly making a move on Richmond star and former Bomber, Bachar Houli.

The defender was signed by the Tigers in 2011 after just 26 games with Essendon, and since joining Richmond he’s been a key part of the club’s extraordinary rise in the AFL, winning two Premiership medals along the way.

At 32, Houli has recently stayed with Richmond on one-year deals, but according to AFL media, Essendon are offering him a longer contract, and as an unrestricted free agent the Bombers wouldn’t have to negotiate a trade for the move.

At the Bombers Houli would unite with “close” mate Adam Saad.

“I call Bachar my brother,” Saad said of Houli in February.

“I’ve looked up to him since he started. We speak once or twice a week and we’re very close.”

Dustin Martin and Bachar Houli of the Tigers share a joke during a Richmond Tigers AFL training (Getty)

Should he join Essendon Houli would also reunite with his former defensive coach at Richmond, Ben Rutten. The coach has been named the Bombers’ head coach for the 2021 AFL season.

The 2019 All Australian is set to play a key role in Richmond’s AFL finals campaign after missing part of the season earlier in the year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to be closer to his young family.

Earlier this season Essendon’s list manager Adrian Dodoro said when Houli left the club it was his decision, but there were some issues in agreeing on a trade with Richmond, leaving the defender to join the Tigers via the pre-season draft.

“We certainly didn’t want him to go, we wanted to keep him,” Dodoro said.

Shane Edwards and Bachar Houli (Getty)

“The reason why there was no trade done was because at the time, Richmond offered us a pick that we couldn’t use in the draft.

“So strategically, the best thing for us, if he was going to leave, was to put him in the draft because they had committed to taking him in the pre-season draft.

“It was going to give us from memory the first live pick in the pre-season draft by doing that and we picked up Michael Hibberd.”