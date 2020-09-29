Elsa Hosk Gets Naked as She Debuts Baby Bump to Announce Pregnancy

Instagram

The Scandinavian beauty is adding mother to her resume as she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Daly, five years after they first went public with their relationship.

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk is expecting her first child with partner Tom Daly.

The Scandinavian beauty, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday (29Sep20) to reveal she is “halfway” through her pregnancy, showcasing her growing baby bump while naked in one snap from a photoshoot and wearing only a fur coat in others.

She wrote, “Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while…Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!! Half way there @tomtomdaly (love heart emoji).”

<br />

Elsa has been dating Tom since 2015 and he first shared a photo of them as a couple around Halloween that year.

Fellow models Romee Strijd, Irina Shayk, Shanina Shaik, and Devon Windsor were among the first to offer their congratulations.

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly have known each other for years before becoming a couple. “2011,” he wrote on Instagram when they first went public with their relationship, “Thankful we got ourselves together eventually.”

When she’s not hitting the runway and traveling the world for modeling, she enjoyed outdoor adventures away from public eyes with her boyfriend. In an interview, she recalled a holiday in Greece, “My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side of it where it was like nobody just so we could jump in the ocean naked. It was the best.”

“I think there’s something so freeing about it, you’re throwing all your clothes off and you’re just you. It’s just a great feeling. Nothing bugging you.”