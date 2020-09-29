Dylan Brown returns for Eels, injury updates

Week one of the 2020 NRL finals are here! After a tumultuous season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic the regular season is done and just eight teams remain, fighting it out for the Premiership.

The biggest shock of the week is the early return of Dylan Brown for the Parramatta Eels ahead of their tough clash against Sunshine Coast-based Melbourne Storm in Brisbane on Saturday night.

The Roosters cop a tough loss with Jake Friend set to miss his side’s tantalising final against Penrith on Friday, and will be replaced by Freddy Lussick at hooker.

Sydney will also get back Jospeh Manu, Brett Morris Lindsay Collins and Isaac Liu.

NRL TEAMS

Friday

Penrith Panthers v Sydney Roosters, 7.50pm (AEST), Panthers Stadium

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Brent Naden 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To’o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Tyrone May 15. Kurt Capewell 16. Moses Leota 17. Zane Tetevano 18. Mitch Kenny 19. Dean Whare 20. Matt Burton 21. Spencer Leniu

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Josh Morris 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Isaac Liu 14. Lachlan Lam 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Angus Crichton 17. Sonny Bill Williams 18. Nat Butcher 19. Mitchell Aubusson 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Matt Ikuvalu

Luke Keary (L) and Jake Friend (R) of the Roosters celebrate their 2019 Premiership win (Getty)

Saturday

Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks, 5.40pm (AEST), GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Semi Valemi 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Jordan Rapana 5. Nick Cotric 6. Jack Wighton 7. George Williams 8. Josh Papali’i 9. Tom Starling 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine 14. Siliva Havili 15. Iosia Soliola 16. Hudson Young 17. Corey Harawira-Naera 18. Sam Williams 19. Kai O’Donnell 20. Michael Oldfield 21. Matthew Timoko

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Josh Dugan 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Connor Tracey 7. Chad Townsend 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Aaron Woods 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Toby Rudolf 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Andrew Fifita 17. Jack Williams 18. Teig Wilton 19. Braydon Trindall 20. Mawene Hiroti 21. Bryson Goodwin

Dylan Brown from Parramatta Eels (Getty)

Melbourne Storm v Parramatta Eels, 5.40pm (AEST), Suncorp Stadium

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Brenko Lee 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Nicholas Hynes 18. Darryn Schonig 19. Isaac Lumelume 20. Albert Vete 21. Ryley Jacks

21-man squad – Like the Raiders, Melbourne welcome back all their stars. Max King hasn’t been named ahead of his judiciary hearing tonight while Tui Kamikamica took the early plea and wasn’t named either.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. Nathan Brown 14. Will Smith 15. Andrew Davey 16. Kane Evans 17. Marata Niukore 18. Ray Stone 19. Brad Takairangi 20. Oregon Kaufusi 21. Daniel Alvaro

Sunday

South Sydney Rabbitohs v Newcastle Knights, 4pm (AEST), ANZ Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Corey Allan 2. Alex Johnston 3. Campbell Graham 4. Dane Gagai 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Jaydn Su’A 12. Bayley Sironen 13. Cameron Murray 14. Mark Nicholls 15. Liam Knight 16. Jed Cartwright 17. Keaon Koloamatangi 18. Steven Marsters 19. Hame Sele 20. Troy Dargan 21. Patrick Mago

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Enari Tuala 4. Bradman Best 5. Hymel Hunt 6. Mason Lino 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Kurt Mann 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Aidan Guerra 13. Mitchell Barnett 14. Chris Randall 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Herman Ese’ese 17. Sione Mata’utia 18. Josh King 19. Gehamat Shibasaki 20. Tex Hoy 21. Brodie Jones

NRLW Round 1 teams lists

Saturday

Sydney Roosters v St George Illawarra Dragons, 11.30am (AEST), GIO Stadium

Roosters: 1. Botille Vette-Welsh 2. Shanice Parker 3. Corban McGregor 4. Yasmin Meakes 5. Brydie Parker 6. Charlotte Caslick 7. Zahara Temara 8. Simaima Taufa 9. Nita Maynard 10. Filomina Hanisi 11. Vanessa Foliaki 12. Kaitlyn Phillips 13. Hannah Southwell 14. Quincy Dodd 15. Kennedy Cherrington 16. Sarah Togatuki 17. Jocelyn Kelleher 18. Grace Hamilton 19. Bobbi Law 20. Melanie Howard 21. Amelia Mafi

Dragons: 1. Sam Bremner 2. Tiana Penitani 3. Jessica Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Jaime Chapman 6. Shakiah Tungai 7. Maddie Studdon 8. Ellie Johnston 9. Keeley Davis 10. Stephanie Hancocki 11. Kezie Apps 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Elsie Albert 14. Aaliyah Fasavalu-Fa’amausili 15. Christine Pauli 16. Talei Holmes 17. Mahalia Murphy 18. Rikeya Horne 19. Maddison Weatherall 20. Jade Etherden 21. Teagan Berry

Brisbane Broncos v New Zealand Warriors, 3pm (AEST), GIO Stadium

Broncos: 1. Tamika Upton 2. Lauren Brown 3. Julia Robinson 4. Jayme Fressard 5. Meg Ward 6. Raecene McGregor 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Millie Boyle 9. Lavinia Gould 10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi 11. Amber Hall 12. Jessika Elliston 13. Tarryn Aiken 14. Annette Brander 15. Tallisha Harden 16. Shannon Mato 17. Tyler Birch 18. Romy Teitzel 19. Chante Temara 20. Shenae Ciesiolka 21. Zara Canfield

Warriors: 1. Karina Brown 2. Hilda Peters 3. Shontelle Stowers 4. Evania Pelite 5. Ellia Green 6. Kirra Dibb 7. Simone Smith 8. Crystal Tamarua 9. Kanyon Paul 10. Kayla Sauvao 11. Madison Bartlett 12. Tazmin Gray 13. Georgia Hale 14. Teaghan Hartigan 15. Taimane Levu 16. Samantha Economos 17. Brianna Clark 18. Michaela Peck 19. Laken Paitai 20. Naomi Kara 21. Shaniah Power