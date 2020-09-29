Dr. Dre Baffled by Estranged Wife’s Shocking Request for $2M in Spousal Support

Instagram

The hip-hop mogul has responded to Nicole Young’s pricey spousal support demand, calling it absurd as he claims he has been paying for her expenses during their split.

–

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre has been left flabbergasted by his estranged wife’s $2 million (£1.5 million)-a-month temporary spousal support demand, because he is already paying for all her needs.

The “Forgot About Dre” star split from Nicole Young earlier this year (20), and she filed to end the 24-year marriage in June.

However, the legal proceedings quickly turned nasty as Nicole claimed their pre-nuptial agreement should be voided as she was forced to sign the paperwork, while she subsequently requested a temporary monthly stipend of $2 million to cover her costs while she battles Dre in court.

Now the rap legend is fighting back, questioning her need for the exorbitant sum, and suggesting her divorce attorneys are simply trying to cash in on the high-profile case.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, Dre alleges she is already living in his Malibu, California mansion free of charge while members of his security team deliver freshly-cooked meals, prepared by his private chefs, to Nicole three to five times a week.

He has also continued to pay for all of her usual expenses, including her exclusive American Express Black Card, on which she spends between $150,000 (£117,000) to $350,000 (£272,500) a month.

The only costs he has refused to cover are her “unauthorized charges for attorney’s fees” – for which Young is seeking $5 million (£3.9 million).

Dre, real name Andre Young, goes on to note that he had offered to cut monthly $350,000 cheques to her lawyers until the end of the year even after he discovered Nicole had taken close to $400,000 (£311,000) out of their business account for Record One recording studio, which the exes founded in 2015.

Taking aim at Nicole and her legal representatives for their money grab, Dre states, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”

Nicole has yet to respond to the filing.