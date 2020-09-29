Doc Rivers ‘still wants to coach,’ teams interested

Doc Rivers may be done with the Clippers, but it sounds like he may be coaching again sooner rather than later, as several teams are reportedly interested in Rivers as their next head coach. And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the interest is mutual, as Rivers wants to keep coaching.

“I communicated with him last night,” Woj said on “Get Up.” “He still wants to coach. There’s certainly some jobs out there available that I think he could have a conversation with if he decides to.”

Woj mentioned the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers as possible destinations, as both have openings at head coach despite making the playoffs this season. However, landing the 76ers’ job may be more of a long shot for Rivers since Mike D’Antoni is believed to be the clear front-runner for the position.

But regardless of whether or not Rivers is considered by Philadelphia, Woj says that Doc is “gonna have a lot of options” when it comes to picking his next destination.

“He can sit back and wait for what feels right to him,” Woj said.

Rivers spent the last seven seasons with the Clippers and the team only missed the playoffs once during his tenure. However, he failed to deliver during the playoffs, as the Clippers never made it to the Western Conference Finals. And after losing a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets this season, Rivers and the Clippers parted ways, immediately making the 58-year-old one of the best coaching candidates on the market.