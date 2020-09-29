Disney Partly Blames California Gov. for Cutting 28,000 Jobs at Its Parks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In a statement from Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, the company states that it’s currently talking with ‘impacted employees’ regarding terms of their layoffs.

Disney and its workers are hugely affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After facing months of uncertainty regarding the reopening of its theme parks in the United States, the company has announced that it’s reducing the number of employees at its California and Florida parks.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced the decision on Tuesday, September 29. In a statement released to public, he said that around 28,000 workers from all levels would be laid off, including Cast Members. Of them, 67 percent are part-time workers.

Seemingly placing partial blame on the California government for the restrictions placed on its theme parks’ operations, D’Amaro said in the statement, “In light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic – exacerbated in California by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen – we have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working Cast Members on furlough since April, while paying healthcare benefits.”

“Approximately 28,000 domestic employees will be affected, of which about 67% are part-time,” he continued. “We are talking with impacted employees as well as to the unions on next steps for union-represented Cast Members.”

D’Amaro went on explaining, “Over the past several months, we’ve been forced to make a number of necessary adjustments to our business, and as difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal. Our Cast Members have always been keen to out success, playing a valued and important role in delivering a world-class experience, and we look forward to providing opportunities where we can for them to return.”

D’Amaro’s statement has since received mixed responses from people, who are debating whether it’s wise to say that the state of California should be blamed for the layoffs. “This is the perfect power play. Let Disneyland open or else,” one commented. “Shots have been fired. Now the Unions are getting involved. Grab a seat and some popcorn.”

Another slammed Disney’s decision, “This sucks. It sucks that so many Cast Members have to be laid off, and it sucks to see Disney blaming California for not allowing them to reopen. The reason Disneyland shouldn’t reopen is for the health and safety of Disney’s Cast Members *and* your Guests.”

“so essentially a multi-billion dollar global company can’t budget properly to keep their entire workforce active and thus has to blame California and that state’s governor?” a third Twitter user took a shot at the company. Someone else added, “Way to shift blame to the state of California for trying to keep people safe instead of taking full responsibility for keeping cast in poverty to protect your bottom line.”

Some others, however, believe that California Governor Gavin Newsom is partly responsible for the company’s struggles. “Shots fired Gavin Newsom. Great job on single handedly ruining the Anaheim economy,” one claimed.

Another similarly opined, “I hope he realizes not only has he affected over 30,000 people but also Anaheim’s economy. Thousands are going to suffer because he’s decided to let restaurants open that don’t even reach the standards of cleanliness & closing Disneyland which is cleaner than the entire state.”

Believing it’s only normal that Disney made such decision, someone else thinks that “America should have universal healthcare and this pandemic is really driving that home. Doesn’t matter how big Disney is as a company, it’s absurd to expect any company to care for 30000 people that are not working. The next logical step is the park closing permanently.”