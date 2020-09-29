Demi Lovato ‘Completely Embarrassed’ by Max Ehrich’s ‘Erratic Behavior’ After Split

Instagram

An insider further claims that following their split, the ‘Sober’ singer is ‘completely done’ with the ‘High School Musical’ alum and doesn’t want to see him again at this point.

–

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich‘s split drama continues to heat up. After Max claimed that he was blindsided by reports of their separation and accused the singer’s fans of bullying him online, Demi was reportedly nothing but “embarrassed.”

“Demi wants no contact with Max at this point,” a source revealed to E! News about the “Sober” songstress. “She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.”

The insider further claimed that Max has “tried to reach out” to the singer. Additionally, it was said that he’s “in denial” that their engagement is over.

As his “erratic behavior” is worrying Demi, the pop star “does not want the situation to escalate.” The source continued, “Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point. She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.”

The split news made headlines last week. “Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” an insider explained at the time. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together,” the source further claimed.

Days after, the actor, who is filming a movie on location in Atlanta, Georgia, took to social media and revealed he only found out he had been dumped “through a tabloid.” He also wrote on Sunday, September 26, “To this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each (other), literally. I’m here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria (her full name) and just want her to be healthy and safe….”

Max later issued a public plea to the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker, begging her for a reconciliation. In a post on Facebook, he wrote, “Forgive me and come back to me please.”