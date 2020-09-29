Dave Chappelle Forced to Scrap Remaining Comedy Shows Due to Possible Covid-19 Exposure

WENN

The ‘Sticks and Stones’ star has been forced to call off the remaining dates of his Intimate Socially Distanced Affair stand-up shows in Yellow Springs, Ohio due to suspected Covid-19 exposure.

Funnyman Dave Chappelle‘s forthcoming live shows have been scrapped due to a “possible” Covid-19 exposure among the crew behind the comedy gigs.

Chappelle has been front and centre during the pandemic with his Intimate Socially Distanced Affair shows in Yellow Springs, Ohio, but his efforts have been stifled due to a potential coronavirus threat.

“Due to possible exposure to Covid-19 within our inner circle, and out of an abundance of caution, we have elected to cancel the remaining … shows,” a rep told the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six on Monday (28Sep20).

Social distancing, face masks, hand sanitiser, temperature checks and access to daily Covid-19 tests were all part of the show’s protocol, with the spokesperson adding, “We take Covid-19 very seriously and there have been no reported cases among patrons or crew.”

Chris Rock, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Che, Sarah Silverman, Louis CK, and Michelle Wolf are among the stars who have taken the stage alongside Chappelle during the shows – however the “possible” exposure is not believed to have affected them.

The final performance was due to kick off on 4 October (20) before the gigs were halted.

Dave Chappelle took home multiple prestigious awards this year, thanks to his Netflix stand-up comedy show “Sticks & Stones“. He grabbed his third consecutive Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album and collected Emmy Awards for Outstanding Pre-Recorded Variety Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.