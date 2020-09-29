Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reaches Out to NBA Star Delonte West After Panhandling Pics

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Shark Tank’ investor is seen personally picking up the former Mavericks player at a gas station after seeing pictures of Delonte begging for money in the street.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has reached out to Delonte West following recent concerning sighting of the former NBA star. On Monday, September 28, the U.S. billionaire was spotted personally picking up the troubled former athlete at a gas station in an attempt to get him back on track.

According to TMZ which obtained a video of Mark and Delonte at the gas station in Texas, the 62-year-old entrepreneur had been trying to get in contact with the homeless man for days before he was finally able to reach out to him. Delonte agreed to meet Mark on Monday in Dallas.

Mark reportedly took Delonte to a local hotel while the latter’s family “formulates a game plan.” It’s said that his inner circle of family and friends have been trying desperately to convince Delonte to get help at a rehab facility and he now seems open to the idea. Mark has offered to pay the cost for the treatment, the site reports.

Mark is lending Delonte a helping hand after the 37-year-old was pictured panhandling in the Dallas last week. He was holding a sign at an intersection, begging for money to strangers passing by the street.

Delonte played in NBA for eight seasons from 2004-12, most notably with the Boston Celtics, which selected him No. 24 in the 2004 NBA draft. He last played for the Mavericks in 2012, but was suspended twice and eventually waived.

Midway through his career, Delonte was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Following the end of his basketball career, he has been suffering a concerning downfall as he was spotted wandering barefoot outside a Jack In The Box restaurant in Houston wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown in 2016.

Earlier this year in January, a video surfaced showing him being beaten on a Washington, DC highway. The NBA, the NBA Players Association, former Clippers coach Doc Rivers, former NBA star Jameer Nelson and others have tried to get Delonte help to no avail in the past.