DaBaby and Roddy Ricch Lead 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

The ‘Kirk’ rapper and ‘The Box’ hitmaker dominate this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards with twelve and eleven nominations respectively, followed by Drake and Megan Thee Stallion among others.

Rapper DaBaby will lead the way at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards after landing 12 nominations.

He has already made history by becoming the first artist to score two nods in the Hip Hop Album of the Year category in the same year for “Kirk” and “Blame It on Baby” while he also has double mentions in three other categories – Best Hip Hop Video, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

DaBaby’s “Rockstar” collaborator, Roddy Ricch, boasts 11 nominations while Drake and Megan Thee Stallion follow with eight nods apiece. All four stars will face off with Future and Lil Baby for the Hip Hop Artist of the Year prize.

Meanwhile, Pop Smoke, who was killed in February (20), will be among the names competing for the title of Best New Hip Hop Artist.

The winners of the 15th annual Hip Hop Awards will be unveiled on 27 October (20).

The nominations list is:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year:





Best Hip Hop Video:





Song of the Year:





Hip Hop Album of the Year:





Best Collaboration:





Best Duo or Group:





Best New Hip Hop Artist:





Best Live Performer:





Lyricist of the Year:





Video Director of the Year:





DJ of the Year:





Producer of the Year:





9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

Hustler of the Year:





Best Hip Hop Platform:





Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse:





Impact Track:





Best International Flow:



