Da Brat’s Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Shades LisaRaye McCoy Following Public Meltdown

Instagram/WENN/Avalon

Along with a photo of her giving a judging look to someone behind the camera, the businesswoman says in the caption of her post, ‘MOOD !! Nah what was said…’

–

Da Brat‘s girlfriend has seemingly addressed LisaRaye McCoy calling out the rapper in the latest episode of “Cocktails with the Queens“. Looking at her since-deleted post on Instagram, it’s pretty safe to say that Jesseca Dupart did not appreciate what the actress said to her girlfriend during the show.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Jesseca shared a picture of her appearing to be giving a judging look to someone off the camera while pulling Da Brat’s hand. She wrote in the caption of the post, “MOOD !! Nah what was said…” Even though Jesseca didn’t name names in the post, many quickly concluded that she was talking about LisaRaye given the timing.

<br />

Not only that, but several people also warned Jesseca to stay out of their problems because it’s not her business. “If she talking about with her n Lisa that ain’t none of her business FAMILY BUSINESS,” one person said. “Better shut up before everybody be out the motherf**king dressing room,” another gave her advice.

LisaRaye expressed how upset she was to learn of Da Brat coming out from tabloids instead from the latter herself. However, the actress made it clear that she’s “happy for you. I am glad that you are living in your truth. … For you to be so happy and so vibrant, that is a blessing. I appreciate you coming out and verbally saying happy birthday to me in this kind of way, because I (expletive) sho’ ain’t heard from you in months.”

Her co-hosts then tried to mediate between the sisters, but LisaRaye did not appreciate it at all because she then cussed them out. “I don’t give a f**k what y’all saying at all. Y’all don’t know s**t at all. She do. You do. You do,” she squawked at her colleagues, prompting Vivica A. Fox to say, “Who knew this surprise was gonna go this f**king left?”