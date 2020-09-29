Confirmed: Vikrant Massey’s next film is an action-thriller



Vikrant Massey already had a good fan following because of his roles in television series before entering Bollywood. He made heads turn in his first big role as the lead opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. His performance in the film earned lots of accolades. The latest reports about the actor confirmed that he will be seen playing the lead in Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The Hindi version of the film will be directed by ace cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan and will also see actor Sanjay Mishra in an important role. The shooting of the film is expected to start in January next year and will have around a 50-day schedule in Mumbai. Major portions of the film will be shot at night.

Producer Shibu Thameens has confirmed the news to an online portal and said that the Hindi version will be far more detailed than the original and will be a visual treat. He also mentioned that Vikrant will be seen playing an angry young man, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far. Super exciting, isn’t it?