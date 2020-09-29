Chrissy Teigen’s Anxiety Eases After She Hears Baby’s Heartbeat Following Blood Clot Emergency

WENN

The ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star is relieved to hear her baby’s heartbeat after she’s taken to a hospital for a double blood transfusion amid high-risk pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen was grateful to hear her baby’s heartbeat after a blood clot emergency in the hospital.

The model and TV personality, who is pregnant with her third child, was hospitalised over the weekend due to excessive bleeding.

The 34 year old underwent a double blood transfusion amid ongoing problems surrounding her high-risk pregnancy, and on Tuesday morning she had a very “scary” experience as doctors attempted to find her baby’s heartbeat.

“Just had a really scary morning huge clot…,” she tweeted. “The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife (sic).”

But Teigen, who is married to “All of Me” singer John Legend, has assured her fans and followers mum and baby are fine.

Chrissy Teigen recently said “hello from hospital” as she explained she’s “about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is.”

“I was always, always bleeding,” she opened up. “I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month. So like, maybe a little less than a month. We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine.”

The “Bring the Funny” judge continued, “Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood. But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there.”