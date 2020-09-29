Chrissy Teigen Makes Light of Hospitalization After Receiving Two Blood Transfusions

WENN/Avalon

The pregnant model, who is hospitalized for excessive bleeding amid her high-risk pregnancy, assures her fans that she and her baby ‘are completely fine’ despite her ‘dramatic’-sounding post.

Chrissy Teigen needed two blood transfusions as she remains hospitalized amid her high-risk pregnancy. The 34-year-old model has given an update from the hospital and she keeps showing positive spirit despite her concerning condition.

“hello from hospital,” she wrote along with a throwback photo of her looking a little drunk at the latest New Year’s Eve party. “about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there,” she explained.

Assuring her concerned fans that she and her baby are okay, she added, “Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking…cooking…playing with the other buttbutts.” She also addressed the photo as saying, “came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!”

Chrissy, who is expecting her third child with John Legend, revealed she was hospitalized on Sunday evening, September 27 after she accidentally leaked her room photo number. She is receiving treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories, the cookbook author explained to fans why she was receiving medical care. “We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks,”she wrote. “And that’s super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I take baths twice a week, no showering….”

“I was always, always bleeding,” she went on sharing. “I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month. So like, maybe a little less than a month. We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine.”

The “Bring the Funny” judge continued, “Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood. But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there.”

Admitting that it’s so hard for her to come to terms with her condition, she said, “It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with (the situation)… It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding.”

While Chrissy explained her “placenta is really, really weak,” she noted, “The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than (the couple’s kids) Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did… he’s so different than they were. He’s strong.”