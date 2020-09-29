Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized For Bleeding During Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen was rushed to the hospital after she reportedly suffered bleeding during her third pregnancy.

According to CNN, Teigen was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday.

Chrissy shared an update with her followers from the hospital.

“We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest. I get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible,” she said.

“But I was always, always bleeding. I’m about like halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for like a month. Maybe a little bit less than a month. We’re talking about more than your period girls. It’s definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

We wish her the best and hope that she returns to good health soon.