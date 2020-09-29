Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized For Bleeding During Pregnancy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Chrissy Teigen was rushed to the hospital after she reportedly suffered bleeding during her third pregnancy.

According to CNN, Teigen was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday.

Chrissy shared an update with her followers from the hospital.

“We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest. I get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible,” she said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR