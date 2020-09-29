Chris Mack fires back at John Calipari about Kentucky-Louisville game

Chris Mack fired back at John Calipari on Tuesday about this season’s Kentucky-Louisville game.

Last week, Mack expressed reservations about playing Louisville’s annual rivalry game with Kentucky. He said he wasn’t sure the game would happen because he felt it would be unfair for Louisville to get a home game this year with limited or no fans, only to go to Lexington the following year with fans.

“I don’t know [if the Kentucky game will happen],” Mack said on ‘Full Court Press with Fanta and Adams’ last week. “Where is the equity of Kentucky coming here in front of no fans, and then having to go to Rupp Arena in front of 21,000 fans? We recognize that it’s the best rivalry – I know I’m biased – in all of college basketball.”

Mack said he preferred to play a neutral site game this season and then have the Cardinals get their home game next season.

“We’re not afraid to play anybody. We’ll play the game at a neutral site. If it screws up their schedule next year, we’ll play two neutral games in a row. There are a lot of logistics that go into scheduling so I’m not trying to throw it all on UK, but we don’t want the rivalry or the game to end,” Mack said to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Calipari said Kentucky had a backup plan in case Louisville pulls out of the game.

“I know there was a question on the Louisville game, but we have a date and a time unless that changes, if they choose not to play, we’ll plug in another team. We already have that team set,” Calipari told reporters, via Kentucky Sports Radio.

Mack wasn’t about to be made to look like a fool and like his program was preventing the game.

Later in the day, Mack responded with a great video he posted on Twitter. He laid out the entire background to the situation.