Chris Cornell’s Daughter Brings In Grief Expert David Kessler for Two-Part Podcast Special

Months after launching her Mind Wide Open audio series, Lily Cornell Silver explains the significance of the author’s work for her family in dealing with her father’s suicide in 2017.

Tragic rocker Chris Cornell‘s daughter has enlisted one of the world’s top grief experts for a podcast special to help others like herself, who are struggling with the death of a loved one.

Lily Cornell Silver, who is still finding it difficult to move forward after the suicide of her dad in 2017, launched the “Mind Wide Open” audio series in May to focus on mental health issues, and in a new two-part special, the eldest of the Soundgarden star’s three children meets David Kessler, author of the book “Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief”, which was inspired by the death of his 21-year-old son.

“It was an honor to speak with David,” Lily shares in a statement. “His work around loss and grief has been a resource that my family and I have turned to for many years. His recent book reinforces for me the importance of starting this series and the healing in finding meaning after loss.”

Kessler, who describes Lily’s work as “incredibly important for these strange days we are in”, was mentored by Elisabeth Kubler Ross, whose own iconic 1969 book, “On Death and Dying”, laid out what have become widely accepted as the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Now he is sharing healing strategies for those dealing with a death, as well as listeners grieving the loss of their “normal” way of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Episode 11 of Mind Wide Open is available here: https://mindwideopenproject.com/episodes/. The follow-up, Episode 12, drops on Tuesday, September 29, at 12pm ET.