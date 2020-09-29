Check out the cinematic intro for Godfall on PS5

See what has led to the near-apocalypse.

Godfall is an upcoming looter-slasher timed console exclusive for PS5.

Gearbox Software has shared the cinematic intro for the game.

It shows armies of Valorian knights clashing and how this led to the current calamity.

Godfall is set to release on November 12, 2020 alongside the PS5.

The upcoming looter-slasher Godfall is all about learning weapon combos and grabbing loot but there’s still a fantastical story at the center. For a better idea of the different players, you can check out the Godfall cinematic intro that’s just been posted. In it, the armies of Valorian knights collide and Marcos works to seize power, leading to the events of the game.

Godfall’s combat is based around learning different combos with different melee weapons, then augmenting these with abilities granted by the powerful Valorplates. Players will have to learn how to target enemy weakpoints in order to conquer the vast hordes waiting. There’s also deadly boss fights that will require every bit of strength and skill players have.

Godfall is coming to PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store as a timed console exclusive. It’s set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a global release on November 19. Other PS5 launch titles include Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

