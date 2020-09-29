Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. to miss four to six weeks

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. suffered a foot injury in the team’s Week 3 loss and will reportedly miss between four to six weeks as he recovers.

Harris told Josina Anderson that the third and fourth metatarsals in his right foot are bruised and he “also sprained the front part of his foot.” He will not need surgery during his recovery.

“My cleats were in the turf when the lineman landed on me,” Harris said.

This is another tough loss for the Chargers’ secondary, as they are already without All-Pro safety Derwin James for the season after he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee before the season began.

Harris spent his first seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing a two-year, $17 million with the Chargers in the offseason. He was expected to bolster an already-loaded secondary that includes James, Casey Hayward and Desmond King. Harris said he initially did not expect to sign with the Chargers, but felt it was the best fit for him after meeting with the team.

“It was kind of winding down to the Saints or the Eagles and then they popped up out of nowhere, and I thought that would be an even better fit for me,” Harris explained.

The timing of the injury is especially difficult for the Chargers, as they are set to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. While Brady initially struggled to find his rhythm in Tampa Bay, it appears he got things back on track in the team’s dominating win over the Denver Broncos, throwing nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns.