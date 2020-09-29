Chairman Richard Goyder blasted for skipping grand final

Veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson has blasted AFL Chairman Richard Goyder for electing not to attend this year’s grand final in Brisbane.

Goyder, who’s also the chairman of Qantas, has raised eyebrows among his AFL peers through season 2020 for being absent at a number of key events including the game’s announcement of its regular season return as well as the change of grand final.

Wilson used her Caro’s Arrow segment to take aim at the AFL chairman for getting his “priorities” wrong and causing friction between clubs and the commission.

“Richard Goyder was nowhere to be seen the day the AFL shut down,” Wilson told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Nor was he there the day the game announced its $600 million rescue package and he was absent the day Gillon McLachlan forecast the game’s return.

“But even some of the AFL Chairman’s strongest supporters at club land were amazed when Goyder told them he would not be attending, due to a clash of dates, the AFL’s 2020 Grand Final.

“Not just any grand final but the first grand final played at night and under lights. The first outside of Victoria and played at the end of October.

“And a season conclusion that some of the game’s elders feared would never happen.

“Richard, I know you might be chairman of Qantas and the Perth Telethon, but you’ve got your priorities wrong.

“This was not just a climactic opportunity to thank the supporters, clubs, players, club members and the people and premier of Queensland – this was your first obligation.

“Never in my memory can I remember a time when the AFL commission had less clout with the clubs and commanded less respect.

“Symbolic or not, the decision by the chairman of the AFL to snub the 2020 grand final, its grandest occasion, says it all.”

Wilson’s strong criticism of the chairman’s decision led to a back and forth with panellist Craig Hutchison who told the veteran AFL columnist she lacked “empathy” for Goyder and his responsibilities with Qantas.

Hutchison: What about the tens of thousands of staff at Qantas he’s available for?

Wilson: He’s got a Qantas board meeting on Friday. He could’ve done that by Skype.

I think he’s going to Sydney for that board meeting. He could’ve done that by skype and gone to the grand final the next day.

You don’t think that’s an odd decision?

Hutchison: I think you lack empathy.

Matthew Lloyd: Should he not be the chairman of the AFL if he can’t get to the grand final?

Hutchison: Channel 7’s commentators aren’t going to the grand final, it’s not easy.

You can’t just jump on a tram and go.

Wilson: Yes you can.

Other commissioners have done exactly that. He lives in Perth.

He could fly there and attend the grand final. People in the game were shocked and it’s symbolic of where the commission is standing in many decisions at the moment.