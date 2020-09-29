Caitlyn Jenner In Talks To Join ‘RHOBH’

Reality television star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sophia Hutchins, founder of Lumasol SPF and Caitlyn’s manager and roommate, is also in talks to join Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Garcelle Beauvais as a “Housewife,” according to Page Six.

Denise Richards walked away from the show at the end of the last season. Just last week, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she had been fired from the show.

The same week, Kris Jenner shut down rumors that she would be joining the cast.

“I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards,” Kris told Ellen Degeneres. “But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life… and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”