Caitlyn Jenner In Talks To Join ‘RHOBH’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Reality television star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sophia Hutchins, founder of Lumasol SPF and Caitlyn’s manager and roommate, is also in talks to join Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Garcelle Beauvais as a “Housewife,” according to Page Six.

