Buildwatch for Xcode shows exactly how much time you spend compiling apps

If you are a developer, you probably have to compile new builds of an app several times a week, or even in one day. Lickability, the company behind Accelerator and Pinpoint apps, is today launching a new app called “Buildwatch for Xcode,” which is a developer tool designed to manage how much time you spend compiling apps and also helps you optimize it.

Buildwatch can track your Xcode workflow to provide accurate details with amazing graphs about how much time you spend compiling apps, which can help you build apps more efficiently. You can view graphs with different segments per hour, day, or week, and you can also inspect the build times for a specific month or year.

Once the app is open, the developer can easily access it from the macOS menu bar as it shows the exact time you have spent compiling apps in Xcode. For those who want to make sure their entire workflow is tracked, Buildwatch offers an option to start the app as soon as you turn on the Mac.

Here’s how the developer describes the app:

Have you ever wondered how much of your day is wasted waiting for Xcode to compile? Buildwatch is a menu bar app that lets you keep an eye on your compile times throughout the day. With a glance, you can see how much time you spent building in Xcode today and how many times you’ve built your apps.

Buildwatch for Xcode is available on the Mac App Store for $9.99 as a one-time purchase. The app requires a Mac running macOS Mojave 10.14 or later with Xcode installed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: