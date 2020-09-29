Broncos to start QB Brett Rypien vs. Jets

The 0-3 Denver Broncos will start their third different quarterback in four weeks.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed that Brett Rypien will begin Thursday’s game against the New York Jets under center for the Broncos. Per Aric DiLalla of the club’s official website, Jeff Driskel, who started in place of the injured Drew Lock (shoulder) for Sunday’s 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could also see some action against Gang Green.

Driskel has completed 54.7% of his attempts and matched three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. Rypien, meanwhile, completed eight of throws for 53 yards with one interception against the Bucs.

Lock suffered a shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 and is expected to miss at least two additional games.

As Jeff Legwold noted for ESPN, Rypien is the nephew of former NFL QB and Super Bowl XXVI Most Valuable Player Mark Rypien. The 24-year-old out of Boise State went undrafted last year and spent the majority of his rookie campaign on Denver’s practice squad.

The Broncos signed 2014 first-round pick Blake Bortles last week but have deemed he isn’t yet ready for in-game action.