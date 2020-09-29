Broncos to start Brett Rypien Thursday night against Jets

A former standout quarterback at Boise State, Rypien surprisingly went undrafted back in 2019. He has not thrown a pass in a single regular-season game since.

However, there has to be some confidence from Broncos general manager John Elway and Co. that he manage the game against a bad Jets team come Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old Rypien was absolutely tremendous in his four seasons as the Boise State starter. He threw for north of 13,500 yards with 90 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

The injury Lock suffered back in Week 2 is just another example of the issues Denver has had with star players staying on the field. It’s been something to behold.

Courtland Sutton: After sitting out Week 1 with a separate injury, this Pro Bowl wide receiver suffered a torn ACL back in Week 2. He's lost for the season after putting up 1,112 yards as a sophomore back in 2019.

Phillip Lindsay: Yet another former Pro Bowler, Lindsey suffered a turf toe injury back in Week 1. He has missed each of the past two games, but is expected to return Thursday night against the Jets.

A.J. Bouye: A big-time acquisition in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason, Bouye went down back in Week 1 with a shoulder injury. He's currently on injured reserve.

As for the quarterback position, Denver did sign veteran Blake Bortles last week. It’s too early in his tenure with the team for the former Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick to start. However, Bortles should be active Thursday evening.