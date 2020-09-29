Breaking News and Live Updates Australia: September 30: National contact tracing network unlikely before next year; Melbourne case average down by half; Border rule changes for Queensland and WA

Roughly 40,000 US airline workers’ jobs are likely to evaporate in an industry decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the pandemic hit, thousands of flight attendants, baggage handlers, gate agents and others have been getting at least partial pay through US$25 billion ($35 billion) in grants and loans to the nation’s airlines. To receive the aid, companies agreed not to lay off employees through September 30. That “Payroll Support Program” helped many stay on, and keep health care and other benefits. It all runs out on Thursday.

“To my understanding, this is the steepest demand shock for commercial aviation in human history,” said Morningstar aviation analyst Burkett Huey.

Industry analysts say fear of air travel and businesses keeping employees close to home have brought an unprecedented crisis to the industry, resulting in cataclysmic losses. (Source: AP)

The International Air Transport Association, the trade group for airlines around the world, now expects 2020 air travel to fall 66 per cent from 2019, compared to its previous estimate of a 63 per cent decline.

Airlines in Europe are expecting years of trouble and have acted quickly to cut jobs even as they get government rescue loans.

Germany’s Lufthansa won a 9 billion-euro ($14.8 billion) government bailout, but announced an additional round of cuts after a summer bump in vacation travel dwindled in September. The company has parked its jumbo jets and has plans to eliminate 22,000 full- positions. British Airways parent company IAG has said it would cut some 12,000 of its 42,000-person workforce.

With early retirements and other incentives to quit, US airlines have already shed about 45,000 jobs during the pandemic, or 48,000 including cargo carriers. Government figures are only available through July, however.

Compare that to the first six months after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, when passenger and cargo airlines cut more than 90,000 jobs, and employment drifted lower for the next two years. Two decades later, airline employment still had not fully recovered.