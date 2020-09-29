Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Her Family in ‘Challenging Circumstances’ Amid Split Rumors

Instagram

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old reality star sparked speculation that she and husband Sean Burke might be separating after she posted on Instagram about ‘coparenting and divorce.’

Is there a trouble in paradise between Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband Sean Burke? “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star has been hinting at their split through eyebrow-raising posts on her social media account. Now, her daughter second oldest daughter, Rowan, further fueled the speculation with her cryptic post on Instagram.

“F**k you. Mom,” the 18-year-old wrote on the photo-sharing platform. Later on Sunday, September 27, Braunwyn appeared to address the matter in her own post. “Our family asks for your understanding as we work through some challenging circumstances,” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

She added, “45 million Americans will experience mental health issues. This effects almost every family, and ours is no different. We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old reality star sparked speculation that they might be separating after she posted on Instagram about “coparenting and divorce.” In a now-deleted post, she wrote, “New to the coparenting world? It doesn’t have to suck. It won’t feel like this forever. You just need some perspective … Knowing what to expect will save your sanity.”

Braunwyn and Sean, who tied the knot in 2000, once separated before she joined the cast of “RHOC”. “I cheated on Sean,” she admitted last year. “We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else too. We were separated, we were in two different homes. I went to Hawaii; I took the kids, I enrolled them in school. I told Sean I was done. I just didn’t want to be a single mom anymore. He traveled 25 days a month.”

Sean later re-proposed to her a few months later. “He had quit his job; he was the president of a very successful company,” she explained. “He sold his shares and he walked away and he became a stay-at-home dad for like eight years. He said, ‘I would rather choose you guys than my work.’ ”