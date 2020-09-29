Brady congratulates Lightning on Stanley Cup win

Brady, a well-known wisenheimer on social media, could not resist cracking a joke in his tweet about how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will unfortunately make for a less festive and inclusive championship celebration.

The Lightning do fully intend to engage in some revelry, however, albeit on a far more limited scale than what title teams typically arrange for such magical moments.

On Wednesday, the Lightning will take part in a boat parade, as relayed by the team on its official site, during which fans who attend are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Follow the Lightning along the Riverwalk for a Boat Parade on the Hillsborough River. Fans are encouraged to wear your masks, spread out on both sides of the river along the full route & practice social distancing. No outside boats will be allowed to participate in the parade as fans are invited to watch via land.

A championship celebration is also scheduled for Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, the home of Brady’s Bucs. Once again, the Lightning stressed safety.

“Standard screening and social distancing guidelines will be required,” the Lightning’s announcement reads, “masks will be required in the stadium at all times, unless actively eating or drinking in your seat location,” and “social distancing measures will also be in place.”

While the Lightning’s championship celebrations will lack the luster, carousing and free-spirited nature that a Stanley Cup Final victory deserves, odds are the team’s fans will nevertheless figure out a way to celebrate the title in a safe manner.