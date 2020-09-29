Boehringer Ingelheim invests to further develop the pet care market in China

Article content continued

“We are committed to expanding our active role in this dynamic and fast-paced market. Along with NRP Group and our other partners, we believe we can advance animal health care in China to the benefit of our customers, our employees, our businesses, and most importantly, the pets,” shared David Gocken, Head of Animal Health for The Chinese Markets, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, the aim of the partnership with NRP Group is to offer better solutions, quality advice and professional care to the growing number of pets and pet owners across China.

This is an exciting milestone for the company’s business development in China. Boehringer Ingelheim will continue to invest in China and make its contributions to people’s aspirations for integrated and innovative solutions for their pets.

Boehringer Ingelheim remains fully committed to its current and future business partners, such as other clinics, veterinarians, distributors and animal health companies, and to expanding business opportunities with them. Both companies will continue to work independently according to their respective business models.

Through this investment, Boehringer Ingelheim joins a group of Chinese and overseas investors in NRP Group, including Tencent Holdings Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company.

