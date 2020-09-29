Belarusian opposition leader meets France’s Macron: social media By

() – Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya met French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Lithuania on Tuesday, Tsikhanouskaya’s official channel in the Telegram messaging app reported.
Tsikhanouskaya planned to discuss international mediation in the political standoff prompted by the August presidential election in Belarus, her channel said.
