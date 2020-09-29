Bad Bunny’s Crocs Sold Out And People Are Upset

Bradley Lamb
“You would cry too if it happened to you.”

Bad Bunny is a master when it comes to both music and style.

So last week, when Crocs announced that they were collaborating with Bad Bunny for a special edition of the shoes, fans were excited.

The shoes went on sale today and sold out in 15 minutes.

#BadBunnyXCrocs is available tomorrow at 12 PM ET. The nostalgia of a glowing galaxy sprawling across your old room is included ☠️🐰

Naturally, people were upset by this and took to Twitter to vent. Here are 21 of the best tweets:

2.

At least I saved my hard earned money 😌😌😌😌 Me on the inside.... #BadBunnyXCrocs

MGM

3.

when you were in line since 10 and still didn’t get the crocs cus they sold out in less than 20 minutes 🥺😞#BadBunnyXCrocs

Nickelodeon

4.

I didn’t get a pair of the bad bunny crocs. This was the last straw for me 2020!!!!!!! I AM DONE!! #BadBunnyXCrocs

6.

Im about to make my own fucking glow in the dark crocs. I’m so pissed off lmao #BadBunnyXCrocs

Cartoon Network

10.

bruh the line for the bad bunny crocs wasn’t even moving wym they sold out #BadBunnyXCrocs

12.

How I feel after having 3 devices on the Bad Bunny Crocs line and not getting the shoes. #BadBunnyXCrocs

ESPN

14.

Me after being in line and not getting the crocs because they sold out #BadBunnyXCrocs 🥺

Nickelodeon

16.

#BadBunnyXCrocs sold out and I didn’t even move once in line. Time to play la cancion 😔

17.

I JUST WANTED TO PERREAR IN SPORTS MODE WITH MY BAD BUNNY CROCS 😭😭😭 #BadBunnyXCrocs

19.

if i see anyone in the streets with bad bunny crocs just know you’re not making it home with them on. #BadBunnyXCrocs

WB / VH1

Charlotte Gomez /

