Arena Finance II, LLC Completes $45 Million Note Offering

About Arena Investors

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager with $1.6 billion of committed assets under management as of September 29, 2020 that provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. Arena Investors works to enable individuals, corporations, and asset owners to achieve their goals. Arena Investors’ mandate is global, and also unconstrained in terms of asset class and industry.

