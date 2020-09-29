Apple releases iOS 14.2 beta 2, macOS Big Sur beta 9, and more to developers

Apple has released iOS 14.2 beta 2 to registered developers, coming two weeks after the release of the first iOS 14.2 beta. Other new releases from Apple today include macOS 11 Big Sur beta 9 and watchOS 7.1 beta 2.

iOS 14.2 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The update features the build number 18B5061e for iPhone users and comes in at just over 1GB.

In iOS 14.2, there are revamped now playing controls on the lock screen alongside redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in Control Center. Another one of the new changes in iOS 14.2 is a brand new Shazam toggle that can be added to Control Center.

To add the new Shazam music recognition toggle to Control Center, first make sure you’re running the developer beta of iOS 14.2, which is rolling out today. Then, open the Settings app, choose “Control Center,” then look for Shazam beneath the “More Controls” header. You can then add the Shazam toggle and rearrange it as you see fit.

Apple has also released macOS 11 Big Sur beta 9, iPadOS 14.2 beta 2, watchOS 7.1 beta 2, and tvOS 14.2 beta 2 to developers today. One of the complaints with iOS 14.2 beta 1 was that it excluded some of the new Apple Watch Series 6 functionality and new watch faces, so ideally that has been fixed with today’s release of beta 2.

As for iOS 14.1, it’s likely that Apple skipping straight to 14.2 for beta testing indicates that iOS 14.1 will be coming soon to the general public — or Apple could be saving it for the new iPhone 12 launch next month.

If you spot any changes in iOS 14.2 beta 2, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: