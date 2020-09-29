Analysis shows that QAnon supporters' move to hijack #SaveTheChildren in July, following 8chan's disappearance, has substantially increased followers and reach (Kevin Roose/New York Times)

Kevin Roose / New York Times:

Analysis shows that QAnon supporters’ move to hijack #SaveTheChildren in July, following 8chan’s disappearance, has substantially increased followers and reach  —  Last year, QAnon was on the ropes.  —  The pro-Trump conspiracy theory had been left homeless by the disappearance of 8chan …

