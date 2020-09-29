Allu Arjun has the sweetest birthday message for his wife Allu Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun takes to his social media only on special occasions. He posts pictures on his feed rarely but whenever he does, he gets his fans excited. Today the actor has posted a lovely picture for his wife Allu Sneha Reddy to wish her on her birthday.



Allu Arjun has posted a picture where we see the couple together and Sneha cutting a huge cake. Allu Arjun captioned the picture saying, ‘Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life. Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you. Happy birthday cutieeee… #allusnehareddy.’ Now that’s a really cute message and we really love how the actor is displaying PDA on social media.









Allu Arjun is gearing up to resume work on his next titled Pushpa. The actor will be seen in a different avatar in this gritty drama and his scruffed-up look in the first teaser poster of Pushpa has got his fans excited.