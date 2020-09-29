Alicia Silverstone Proud of Son for Keeping His Hair Long Despite Being Teased

Instagram

Sharing 9-year-old Bear’s story with her Instagram followers, the actress urges others to ‘try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement.’

Alicia Silverstone could not be more proud of her 9-year-old son. On Sunday, September 27, the actress best known for her portrayal of Cher Horowitz in 1995’s “Clueless” turned to social media to share her thoughts on Bear Blu Jarecki’s decision to keep his hair long although he was being made fun of by other children.

Sharing her son’s story on Instagram, the 43-year-old actress began by celebrating the boy. “I just love him so much! Great Sunday hanging with my little baby,” she kicked off her lengthy note. “Well, I guess he’s not so little anymore! We went for a swim and now we’re getting ready to make some dinner! Also I just LOVE his hair in this image, I had to grab a quick pic.”

Alicia went on to reveal that Bear Blue got bullied for his long locks. “One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp,” she recalled. “After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said ‘please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.’ ”

“That’s my boy! He knows who he is,” the ex-wife of S.T.U.N. frontman Christopher Jarecki praised. “He loves his hair and chooses to have it long. Mama and Papa aren’t going to stop him from being him. He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like.”

<br />

Alicia then advised her followers to “try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!” The former “Batman & Robin” star went on to note a number of “very handsome men who have long hair,” as she listed Brad Pitt, Harry Styles, Jason Momoa and even Jesus among those. “Just sayin.. #family #love,” she concluded.

Alicia and Christopher welcomed Bear Blue in 2011. Though the former couple called it quits in February 2018, she stated that the two have been “very good at coparenting.”