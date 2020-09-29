Adam Gase: Worrying about hot seat ‘wasted energy’

“I can’t focus on that,” Gase said. “It’s wasted energy for me. It’s not going to help me at all. All I can do is make sure I get our guys in the right headspace to go out there on Thursday and play well.”

The Jets have been nothing close to competitive this season under Gase’s guidance, having been outscored 94-37 in three ugly losses. After rallying last season following a miserable start to lead the team to a 7-9 record, the fact that Gase’s squad has again stumbled out of the gate has led to the belief that his job is indeed in jeopardy.

Reporting prior to Sunday’s loss to the Colts suggested that Gase is “under more intense scrutiny this week” by Jets brass, so Thursday’s showdown with the Broncos could be a must-win for the beleaguered second-year coach.

In fact, it’s widely assumed that Gase may likely be the first NFL head coach to lose his job this season, something that apparently would leave the team’s disgruntled fan base quite pleased.

That said, Gase did receive the sometimes-dreaded vote of confidence from Jets owner Christopher Johnson earlier this month, but those assurances came before the Jets’ last two poor showings.

What’s more, such statements by team leadership rarely guarantee a coach any semblance of job security in any instance, much less in the wake of how horribly the Jets have played in recent weeks.