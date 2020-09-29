$30M MakerDAO ‘Black Thursday’ lawsuit sent to arbitration By Cointelegraph

$30M MakerDAO ‘Black Thursday’ lawsuit sent to arbitration
A court has agreed with the Maker Ecosystem Growth Foundation that a class-action lawsuit over its ‘Black Thursday’ meltdown should enter into arbitration proceedings.
The Maker Foundation filed this motion to compel arbitration in response a lawsuit filed by MakerDAO user Peter Johnson in April after he suffered six-figure losses as a result of the protocol becoming undercollateralized in March.
