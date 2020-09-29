’13 Reasons Why’ Star Anne Winters Channels Madonna in Hopes to Land Role in Biopic

Instagram

The Emmy-winning actress transforms herself into the Material Girl in a series of Instagram posts as she is campaigning to win the lead role in the singer’s upcoming biopic.

“13 Reasons Why” star Anne Winters has launched an Instagram campaign in a bid to win the role of Madonna in a new biopic the “Material Girl” singer will direct.

The actress began sharing posts of herself sporting looks made famous by the pop icon on Sunday (27Sep20) in an effort to get Madonna and screenwriter Diablo Cody’s attention.

Winters has been told she resembles the singer and insists she has the vocal abilities to tackle the part.

“BLOW UP @madonna Instagram guys – I wanna play her in her new biopic,” she wrote. “I’ve been told I look like young Madonna forever, I act I sing I look like her…. cmon now.”

She also captioned the many posts with the hashtag #minimadonna and shared a video of herself posing as the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker.

“Since covid – casting and film business has been whack af (as f***). So I’m trying a new tactic. #hireme lol @madonna,” she captioned the footage.

News of the Madonna film emerged earlier this month (Sep20), with the pop superstar explaining, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Madonna has yet to respond to Winters’ bid.