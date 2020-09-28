With EU help, Taiwan wins rare victory in China’s name dispute

Taiwan said on Monday that the European Union had stepped in to help after a global alliance of mayors stopped referring to Taiwanese cities as part of China, in a rare victory for the island amid mounting Chinese pressure.

China has stepped up its efforts to get international groups and companies to refer to democratic and autonomous Taiwan as part of China on their websites and in official documents, to the ire of the Taiwanese government and many of its people.

Over the weekend, Taiwanese officials expressed anger after the Brussels-based Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy began listing its six Taiwanese member cities as belonging to China on its website.

The mayors of the cities later wrote an open letter calling for the decision to be reversed.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that after the protest, the group had reverted to its original designation of cities as part of Chinese Taipei, a name Taiwan uses in some international bodies such as the Olympics to avoid Beijing’s objections to his participation.

The European Union “helped us in this effort,” Wu told parliament, without giving details.

“We are very happy that with everyone’s hard work the name has been reversed,” he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. (Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images)

“Although some people may not be happy with this name, at least the way we participate is not located in another country.”

The Global Compact, in a short statement, blamed a “technical glitch in the database” for the designation change, which it said had now been corrected.

The European Commission said it “learned about this problem over the weekend” and referred to the Global Compact statement on a technical failure.

No EU member state has diplomatic ties to Taiwan, and the EU itself tends to keep a low profile when it comes to Taiwan, wary of upsetting China, its second-largest trading partner.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Taiwan was an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

“Cities in the Taiwan region should certainly be listed as Chinese,” he told reporters.