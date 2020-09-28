Winners, losers from the Packers’ ‘SNF’ win over the Saints

The Green Bay Packers are now one of eight undefeated teams around the NFL following Sunday’s Week 3 action. Their latest win was among the most-impressive we’ve seen from Aaron Rodgers and Co. in some time.

Taking on a Saints squad reeling from a Week 2 loss to the Raiders, Green Bay pretty much controlled the momentum on “Sunday Night Football.”

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns while being protected by his offensive line at a high level. Allen Lazard stepped up big time with Davante Adams sidelined to injury. Meanwhile, Green Bay limited what Drew Brees did down the field in a 37-30 win.

Here are our biggest winners and losers from the Packers’ seven-point victory over New Orleans Sunday night.

Winner: Allen Lazard comes up big in Davante Adams’ absence

A former undrafted free agent out of Iowa State, Lazard stepped up big time with Adams missing some action as a sophomore in 2019. He caught 35 passes for 477 yards while hauling in north of 67% of his targets. Thus far this season, it’s been pretty much the same case. He tallied 108 yards in the first two games. With Adams sidelined Sunday evening to a hamstring injury, Lazard played out of his mind.